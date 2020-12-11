William “Bill” Adams passed away at his cabin in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Nov. 17, 2020 after battling prostate cancer.
He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by love and his faithful dog, Scooby, who never left his side. His daughters Rebecca, Liz and Christina and many friends and loved ones will miss him dearly.
Being a military child, he was a man of many places but he considered his first home Texas. He then spent many of his treasured years in Key West. He was often found at the Green Parrot, where he and his group of friends, called “The Moes,” spent many afternoons dreaming and scheming. His final home was Ruidoso, New Mexico — the home of his heart in the mountains.
He had a passion for people and a heart of gold.
A small ceremony will be held in Key West at a future date.