W.C. (William Chester) Longacre passed away on Nov. 28, 2022, from complications of an illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde, mother, Martha Clarke, and brother Eric. He leaves behind his partner of 21 years, Deborah Trumphold.
He was certified International Chef, a nominee for the James Beard award, and former restaurant owner in Albuquerque’s The Morning Glory Café and W.C.’s Mountain Roadd Café along with Key West’s Portside. He was a published author of cookbooks and a serial entrepreneur. His former partner, Martha Doster, of Martha’s Body Bueno remained a lifelong friend.
William Chester Longacre is a legend of many businesses and countless memorable social events. But his talent of storytelling from a life fully lived will be what many people in the community and around the world will dearly miss. William Chester Longacre will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2023, to entertain his friends one last time. Those close to him will understand that William Chester Longacre has entered back, as a Hitchhiker of the Universe.
