William Curry

Curry

William W. “Bill” Curry Jr., 88, passed away at home on March 27, 2023, in The Villages, Florida.

He was born on in 1934 in Key West, Florida. He married Josephine Tousky in 1958 and they later divorced. In 1974, he married Sarah Christine Velasco. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. During his military service he traveled throughout the world. He continued his career in several fields and retired as an air traffic manager with the international flight service station at the Tamiami Airport in 1993 after 35 years of service. During that time, he received numerous awards and commendations recognizing his dedication, integrity and professionalism.

To send flowers to the family of William Curry, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.