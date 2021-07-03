William D Muir passed away peacefully on June 11, 2021. “Bill” was raised in Birmingham, Alabama, by his Scottish immigrant parents who came from a town near Glasgow.
During World War II, Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946 as a First Class Radio Man. Bill sailed on the USS Extractor, an Anchor-class rescue and salvage ship commissioned on March 3, 1944. In the Pacific theater, the Extractor executed repairs, diving, towing as well as salvage operations from Pearl Harbor to Eniwetok and Ulithi. The ship left Guam for the Philippine area unescorted on Jan. 24, 1945, when it was struck mistakenly by friendly fire from USS Guardfish. The salvage ship capsized and sank; Bill was among the crew rescued.
After the war, Bill was honorably discharged and studied Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Alabama. He then moved to Key West to help build a trailer park in Stock Island. He fell in love with the water and with Eva Valdes, to whom he was married for 64 years. He lived in Big Coppitt Key for most of his life, where he and Eva raised three children. He is survived by his wife, Eva Muir, his sons Harvey Muir and Teddy Muir Sr. and his daughter Anna (Muir) Fraker, his grandchildren Teddy Muir Jr, Vanessa (Muir) Errato, Lara (Muir) Watt, Steven Muir, Frank Muir, Lea Perez and Abby Fraker and his great grandchildren Andrew Errato, Carmen Errato, Nicolas Muir, Elise Watt, Henry Watt, Malachi Muir, and Evelyn Muir. He is preceded in death by his parents George Muir and Marion (Andrews) Muir, and his sister Marjorie (Muir) Lowe.
Bill was known to be a very gentle, patient and kind person. As an architect, Bill designed many homes in the Florida Keys. His love of diving led him to volunteer with Mel Fisher and his team in the search for the Atocha. As a skilled draftsman, Bill volunteered to generate accurate drawings of the ship using historical building documentation from the Spanish archive. Bill was also a longstanding member of the Key West Maritime Historical Society. Other than his family and architecture, his greatest joy in life during his years in Key West was snorkeling in Snipe Point, Mud Keys and the reef.
Private celebrations will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Key West Maritime Historical Society (KWMHS) in his memory and sent to P.O. Box 695, Key West, FL 33041.