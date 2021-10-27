William Edward Smith

William Edward “Bill” Smith, age 75, passed away Aug. 31, 2021, in Tallahassee, Florida.
Born March 11, 1946, in Washington, D.C., to Charles and Anne Smith, Bill grew up in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. A letterman in high school swimming, Bill received a bachelor’s degree at Muskingum College in Ohio and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Initially a teacher, Bill taught students of the Winnebago Tribe in Nebraska as part of the National Teacher Corps and later instructed U.S. Navy dependents at a Department of Defense school in Key West.
Bill later worked in the tourism and transportation industry. As director of the Key West Chamber of Commerce, Bill helped launch the original Conch Republic marketing campaign when federal drug and immigration checkpoints in the Upper Keys threatened the tourism industry. During this time, Bill also helped direct Sen. Bob Graham’s Monroe County campaigns for the office of Florida governor and other political campaigns.
Throughout his life, Bill swam competitively at the age group, high school and U.S. Masters levels, and loved playing the guitar and piano.
Bill is survived by his daughter Joy Stubbs and her husband Charles Stubbs; his son Ruel Smith and his wife Amy Lamb-Smith; his sister Frances Dorman; his niece Deborah Brady and her husband Phil Brady; his nephew David Dorman; four grandchildren, Charlie Stubbs, Mary Harlen Stubbs, Alden Smith and Reid Smith; and two great-nieces, Eryn Brady and Cameron Brady.
A private memorial is planned for Key West.
