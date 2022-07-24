William Russell Curry Sr. passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022.
Bill was born on Jan. 20, 1929 in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Key West High School in 1947, then worked in civilian personnel at the Naval Air Station Key West. He did consulting work for Air Sunshine and Garrison Bight boat marina. His last work assignment was for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, under Sheriff William "Billy" Freeman.
Bill was an active member of The Basilica of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church and coached baseball for the Elks and MacArthur Dairy. He retired to Boca Raton. Bill is survived by his living wife of 64 years, Geraldine Rose Curry, and his children William Russell Curry Jr., David Curry, and his grandchildren Christa Lynn Curry and William Russell Curry III, his sister Linda Hoeffer, nephew Mark Hoeffer and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur D. Curry, and mother, Palmira Curry.
A viewing will take place Friday, July 29, from 6 to 8 .p.m in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will take place Saturday, July 30, at 3 p.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, with burial to follow in the family plot of the Key West City Cemetery.
All arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center.
