William Russell Curry Sr. passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022.

Bill was born on Jan. 20, 1929 in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Key West High School in 1947, then worked in civilian personnel at the Naval Air Station Key West. He did consulting work for Air Sunshine and Garrison Bight boat marina. His last work assignment was for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, under Sheriff William "Billy" Freeman.

