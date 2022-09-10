Wilma Clydesdale Coe

Coe

Wilma (Billie) Clydesdale Coe, 94, residing in Estero, Florida, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, at Joanne’s House/Hope Hospice located in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Private burial services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, where she will rest alongside her adoring husband, William (Bill) Harry Coe, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. Legacy Options Bonita Springs is handling the funeral arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Coe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.