Woodrow Anthony Sands Jr. was born to late parents Woodrow A. Sands Sr. and Wilhelmina Suarez Sands in Key West on July 24, 1943. He was second eldest of five children.
He was affectionately known as “Manny” was reared and educated by his late aunt, Louise Suarez Whitehead, and spouse Crispin Whitehead. This included his late, younger brother. Manny was a child who possessed a gift for learning, memory and great retention of info. He graduated from Florida A&M University, also ROTC, with commission of lieutenant.
He joined the U.S. Army Special Forces during the Vietnam campaign, was seriously injured and never the same. He then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As a small child, his mentality peaked. He had amazing retention and memory, could recite the alphabet backwards, etc. At Florida A&M University, he often set the grading curve in his classes.
More importantly, he and his late younger brother were well introduced to the love of God and this was his strong suit. He had a mother who introduced he and his brother to the love of God. He was interred at Albright United Methodist Church in Milwaukee on June 1, 2021. He leaves his beloved Francis to mourn, also two sisters, Viverine Teate and Cynthia Johnson of Orlando, Florida, many nieces, nephews and cousins who will remember him with love and by prayer.