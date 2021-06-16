Yolanda Harris Skelly

Yolanda “Lanny” Harris Skelly of Tallahassee, Florida passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.
Lanny was born July 9, 1939 in Key West, Florida to William Curry Harris and Yolanda Mendoza Harris. She met the love of her life while she was attending Florida State University and on June 25, 1961, she married Lt. Arthur R. Skelly, (USN) of Jacksonville, Florida at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Key West. They were married 60 years and to their union were born three sons. To her chagrin she did not have any daughters, so she spoiled her granddaughters greatly.
Lanny’s Catholic faith was the most important part of her life, followed by the love for her husband, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a Florida State Seminoles Majorette in the Marching Chiefs, pledged Alpha Chi Omega and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business. She spent the first 20 years after graduation raising three sons before she opened her electrolysis business. Besides running a successful business, she volunteered thousands of hours teaching majorettes and flag twirlers at Mount Clemens High School and Key West High School, as well as serving as a treasurer with the Cancer Foundation and with the Southernmost Seminole Club. She enjoyed scuba diving in the Bahamas with her siblings, sewing, quilting, Faberge egg decorating and ceramic art. Her passion was everything FSU and she loved all things pelicans, her favorite animal.
Lanny is survived by her loving husband, Capt. Arthur Skelly (USN-Ret); sisters Mary Cruz of Jacksonville, Florida and Emily Parsons of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; sons, Cmdr. Michael Skelly (USN-Ret) and wife Kristin of Newport, R.I., Arthur Skelly Jr. (Rick) of Tallahassee and Matthew Skelly (Shawn) of Dallas, Texas; granddaughters, Sarah Heikkila (David, Captain, U.S. Army) currently stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, Amber Collins (Clint) of Tallahassee, Katie Chapman (John, Captain, U.S. Army) currently stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Jacqueline Schumer (Jared, Delray Beach Police Officer) of Boynton Beach, Florida, Julia Dufault of Middletown, R.I. and Anna Skelly of Middletown, R.I.; grandsons Staff Sgt. Daniel Skelly (USMC) and wife Kara of Pensacola, Florida and Arthur Skelly III of Tallahassee; and great-grandsons George and Hubert Chapman and great-granddaughters Charlotte and Amelia Heikkila.
She was preceded in death by her brother William “Billy” Harris Jr. and her brother-in-law Louis Cruz.
Visitation will be held at the mortuary chapel Thursday, June 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. with rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 18, at The Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the family plot in Key West City Cemetery. There will be a reception following at El Siboney on Stock Island. Key West Mortuary and staff are in charge of all arrangements.