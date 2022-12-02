Zachary Edward Morisco Wegman

Wegman

Zachary Edward Morisco Wegman was born in Key West, Florida, on Feb. 13, 1988. He grew up in High Springs, Florida, and graduated from Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Florida. He later moved to Tallahassee, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems from Florida State University.

An artist and musician, Zac loved working with his hands, whether drawing, painting or playing guitar and piano. He had a gentle heart, a sly wit and a sharp intellect that will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

