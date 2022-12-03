Zachary Edward Morisco Wegman was born in Key West, Florida, on Feb. 13, 1988. He grew up in High Springs, Florida, and graduated from Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Florida. He later moved to Tallahassee, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems from Florida State University.
An artist and musician, Zac loved working with his hands, whether drawing, painting or playing guitar and piano. He had a gentle heart, a sly wit and a sharp intellect that will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa Morisco Raulston; father, Jim Wegman; grandmother, Maryanne Rouse; cousin, Billy Wolman; and his many family members and friends.
There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the fund for a memorial garden to be planted at his childhood home, at https://tinyurl.com/ZacWegman. A remembrance ceremony will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.
