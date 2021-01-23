June 5, 1936- Dec. 25, 2020
Zenaida Tapia Ordovas was a proud mother, spouse, grandmother and great-grandmother of Orlando, Florida, but a longtime resident of Key West, Florida, where her children were born and raised. She was born in Matanzas, Cuba on June 5, 1936, the beloved daughter of Fermin Sr. and Josefina Tapia and sister of Fermin Tapia, Jr., all of whom predeceased her. She passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the age of 84, with her family by her side.
She lived, she loved and she raised three amazing children: oldest son Rigoberto (Rigo), daughter Isabel, and Eduardo (Eddie). Zenaida’s memory will never fade. Her family holds on to her blessings, her wisdom, her light, her faith and, most of all, her love. She’s survived by her spouse, Tomas, her son Rigoberto (Rigo) Contreras, daughter Isabel (Greg) Argetsinger, son Eduardo (Eddie) Contreras; grandchildren Rigoberto (Karisa) Contreras of Pensacola, Florida, Hannah Argetsinger, Nathan Argetsinger of Marysville, Ohio, and great-grandchildren Rigoberto, Anthony and Kendall Contreras of Pensacola.
She was a blessing to us all and her family and friends. We are grateful for the wonderful memories we have had with her. She will forever be in our hearts and will be sorely missed until we meet again.
We are so grateful to the wonderful care Francesca Fleming gave our mother taking the pressure off of us the moment she passed. We are forever grateful.
The funeral and service was held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, on Dec. 29, 2020, in Apopka, Florida.