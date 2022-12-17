CJ

Columnist C.J. Geotis says, ‘You only need one fabulous fish like this to make your day.’

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

Fishing has had its challenges lately. In the last several months, weedlines reported on Monday were nowhere to be seen on Wednesday. Sargassum weed was quickly replaced by lure-fouling bay grass, marine forecast for five days ahead said, “Two to 3-foot seas.” Then by the time that day came, the revised report was for 5 to 7 feet.

Another challenge arose because most of my snowbird friends were out snowbirding across the country. For some reason, this problem has been worse this year than ever before. In the last several months, I’ve wound up fishing alone. I don’t mind fishing alone, but I like the company of a good friend on a fishing trip. Not only were my snowbirds out of state, but my local fishing buddies were also unavailable, with situations like medical problems, being called away for business, family vacations and so on.

Tags

Recommended for you