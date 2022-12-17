Fishing has had its challenges lately. In the last several months, weedlines reported on Monday were nowhere to be seen on Wednesday. Sargassum weed was quickly replaced by lure-fouling bay grass, marine forecast for five days ahead said, “Two to 3-foot seas.” Then by the time that day came, the revised report was for 5 to 7 feet.
Another challenge arose because most of my snowbird friends were out snowbirding across the country. For some reason, this problem has been worse this year than ever before. In the last several months, I’ve wound up fishing alone. I don’t mind fishing alone, but I like the company of a good friend on a fishing trip. Not only were my snowbirds out of state, but my local fishing buddies were also unavailable, with situations like medical problems, being called away for business, family vacations and so on.
With all that behind me, I’ve now got a plethora of regular fishing buddies in town and looking to do some fishing. Woo-hoo. I love my life again. My buddy Dan and I splashed his boat from the lift, and we headed out to do some fishing. The plan was to troll fairly close to shore, catch a wahoo and a couple of mahi mahi, then throw an anchor on one of our “hot spots” and catch some mutton snappers. We’ve done this before and we can do it again, we thought as we navigated through Vaca Cut and out to the deep edge of the reef.
The day before, the marine forecast moved the Gulf Stream from 6 miles offshore to 30. I hate when that happens, but we stuck to the original plan and put out our first spread of lures. This was one of those incredible Florida Keys days. As we entered open water from Vaca Cut, the sun was out, light breezes a bit cooler than recent temperatures felt great on our exposed skin.
Dan’s boat handled small, choppy waves like we were in a gargantuan infinity swimming pool that flowed over the horizon. Running at 45, it reminded me of flying rather than boating.
At the outer marker, the water temperature was 72, and we were both surprised to see the water temperature jump up to 80 before we reached the reef. I’ve caught wahoo in 70-degree, or cooler water, but have never caught a mahi mahi in water below 76. I’m sure it’s been done, but after chasing mahi mahi for close to 50 years, I have never done it. In fact, I’ve talked about this with friends as we trolled for mahi, and have had times when approaching warmer water, we’ve watched the gauge rise until it hit 76.5 or higher before the first catch. This is by no means a scientific fact, it’s just my experience.
The warm seawater and its higher humidity heated my forehead. It brought a comforting, and familiar feel to the day. We trolled, zigzagging back and forth from Key Colony Beach down to Sombrero Light and back several times, changing speeds from six to 12 mph. A small bonita hit one of our lines and was quickly released. We thought this was at least a good sign that there was life in the water.
We headed deeper and continued on the troll. Dan and I have fished together — a lot — since 2012. Which means we have fished together more than several hundred times. Sometimes it’s like we know what the other is thinking. Dan slowed the boat down to an idle. “Ready to make a change?” I asked. He replied, “Yup, let’s go find our mutton snapper.” We pulled the trolling lines, stowed the trolling rods in the rocket-launcher rod holders, roared up on plane, and headed for the reef.
We dropped the anchor, put a block of chum out, threw a handful of oats in the water and watched as they drifted in the chum slick. The chum and oats drifted slowly behind the boat. We scaled a couple ballyhoo and cut them into small pieces. We shook the chum bag, threw some more oats in the water, just to sweeten the chum slick and drifted our baited lines behind the boat, hoping to catch some yellowtail snappers, which we call YTs.
After a few minutes we pulled a keeper-size YT, into the boat. We were happy to have the first fish on the boat. During the next hour or so, Dan caught a few more YTs while I cut some bigger pieces of ballyhoo and set up a rod with a heavy sinker. I dropped the big bait to the bottom and stood at the ready, leaning against the gunnel.
I felt the slightest bump on the line and started reeling. As the line came tight, there was a big tug and line poured off the reel. The drag screeched as the fight began. I reeled steadily while lifting the rod tip. I knew I had to turn this big fish’s head to keep him out of the rocks. I spoke to the fish, “Just turn your head toward me.” I convinced him to turn toward the boat and come up toward the surface.
This was a monster of a fish. I hoped it was our mutton snapper. Twice he turned for the safety of the rocky bottom. Each time, I had gained just enough line that I could turn him around before he reached the rocks. Every second of the fight was exhilarating. We were both visibly tired as he reached the surface.
We netted him and covered him carefully in a bed of ice. One big fish, like this one, turns the whole fishing day around. Even though they’re challenging, this is why I love targeting big fish. And this is also why I’m convinced that life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.