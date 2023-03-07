TikTok is a social media app that allows users to create, watch, and share 15-second videos shot on mobile devices or webcams. Boasting more than 1 billion users with three quarters of the users 18 to 34 years of age, it is the most popular video-sharing app in the world.

Used to share funny sketches, entertainment clips, information videos and a broad range of educational topics, TikTok has become a daily ritual for many users and an obsession for some. Although TikTok appears to be an innocent app, there is growing concern about what may be lurking behind the screen.