In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida, we’re hiring soldiers to work as prison guards and former cops to work as teachers. The reason is simple: We’re not paying our guards or teachers enough to retain who we need. These are not plug-and-play professions. The state should get serious about its priorities.

State lawmakers approved a request last week from the Department of Corrections to free up $31.25 million that, at least in part, will pay the costs of deploying Florida National Guard members to prisons. The agency’s CFO told legislative leaders the money would be used to pay up to 300 guard members to be deployed to prisons until July.

