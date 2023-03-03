U.S. Representatives Maxwell Frost (FL-10), Mark Pocan (WI-02), and Lloyd Doggett (TX-37), have introduced the Protect Social Security and Medicare Act. This bill aims to prevent House Republicans from cutting Medicare and Social Security by raising the vote threshold to two-thirds in both the House and Senate for any legislation that would reduce benefits under either program.

“For millions of seniors and working people across Florida, Social Security and Medicare are a lifeline that means the difference between having the financial support and healthcare you need to live, or going without,” said Rep. Frost. “After decades of bipartisan support for these critical programs, Republicans want to put them on the chopping block to pay for their tax cuts to the rich – but we won’t let them. I refuse to turn my back on the seniors, disabled Floridians, and working families who depend on these programs and will fight to ensure cuts to Medicare and Social Security never see the light of day.”