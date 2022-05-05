Lower Keys Medical Center plays an integral role in the Lower Keys and Key West, thanks to the knowledgeable and compassionate people who work inside. During Hospital Week, May 8–14, we recognize and celebrate our caregivers for the difference they make each day. We are health care, and our team members are energized by their work to fight illness and promote wellness for patients and our community.
Around the clock every day of the year, the hospital offers a safe environment for care thanks to our physical plant and environmental services staff who work to keep the building clean and comfortable.
To help you live healthier, our primary care physicians, imaging and lab workers deliver screening and diagnostics to keep your health on track.
When you are ill, our nurses, physicians and other providers work to help you get better with the treatment you need, whether surgery, physical therapy or inpatient care.
As your family is growing, our labor and delivery team helps you welcome new members with childbirth services.
In a medical emergency, our emergency room physicians, nurses and other team members address your injuries or intervene with timely treatment of heart attack and stroke.
In times of pandemic, natural disaster or major accidents, we coordinate with first responders, the health department and other area providers to protect our community and support recovery.
Helping people get well and live healthier is our purpose at Lower Keys Medical Center. I am proud to recognize all of our team members who are here for you and look forward to serving you.