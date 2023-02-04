Cheers: To the push by area fishing guides associations to have a tarpon fishing tournament organizer “indefinitely postpone” events slated for this spring between the Keys and Sarasota. The effort to protect the South Florida tarpon population is necessary, and it appears it has been successful.

Jeers: To the Key West City Manager selection committee for not following the guidelines given when ranking candidates. By not following the guidelines, some members effectively gamed the system, pushing their choice to the top. The Key West City Commission then had to step in and expand the list of finalists, effectively negating much of the process. What a waste of everyone’s time.