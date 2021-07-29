Cheers: To Keys Energy Services for its fast work to identify and repair the cause of last week's power outage. While many woke to silence due to the loss of power, many others who slept in weren't aware — until they saw the oven clock flashing.
Jeers: To the elected officials who have proposed significant tax increases on “non-homesteaded” properties. All rentals are, by their very definition, “non-homesteaded.” The hypocrisy is deep when on one hand they continually fawn over “affordable” housing crisis, while at the same time raising taxes on those very properties.
Cheers: To City of Key West Solid Waste Coordinator Dee Dee Green, who recently received an award from Keep Florida Beautiful for her "Plogging the Keys" initiative. The group spends one hour at various locations around town on Wednesdays and Fridays, and has undoubtably inspired the independent ploggers we continue to see doing their part to beautify our island.
Jeers: To the “man from Miami” who constantly is the perpetrator of criminal activity, drugs and gross traffic violations documented in The Citizen. Please keep your crime sprees to your own counties.
Cheers: To all those who responsibly enjoyed lobster mini-season. While attention is often given to those scofflaws who make everyone look bad, the vast majority spend the days enjoying nature and having a great time here in paradise.
Jeers: To the Keys Energy Services-hired Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers directing traffic from their air-conditioned trucks during the long backups on U.S. 1 last week. While the Lower Keys tie line work is surely necessary, future middle-of-the-day stoppages need to be handled more efficiently. There must be a “best practices” method for managing planned traffic jams.