“Well, it’s official folks. The Keys have turned into a far right, conspiracy theory, lunatic asylum. At the school board meeting, parents were ranting about communism and how Jesus will keep COVID away. I couldn’t believe it.”
“My apologies, but if you take a pedicab and put a motor on it it’s no longer a pedicab.”
“Please, please, please, stop sending ‘realtor sold’ notifications in the mail. Nobody cares and, in reality, a baboon could sell a home here. Take the hint and put some humility in your lives. It’s just a job, not star status. Humility, please!”
“I visit the MCSO ‘mugshot’ site daily to check on who’s been naughty. Approximately six months ago, I contacted the Sheriff’s Office to determine why, in Key West, the arrest location was not provided anymore. They said the KWPD stopped providing the information. Why don’t they want to provide it?”
“Came here on vacation, left as part of the COVID Nation!”
“Fantasy Fest zoners should wear masks and nothing else. Would be a blast — couldn’t tell who anybody was and they could all be naked and frivolous safely.”
“To the poster who wrote: ‘Stay home if you are scared,’ I respond ‘Stay home if you are not vaccinated and/or will not wear a mask.’ Why should your selfish wants take precedence over public health?”
“How many years ago did you get the polio vaccine? And, why does that polio vaccine still work for you? Antibodies! For years, and years and years! So what’s different with COVID? Nothing. Except COVID vaccines are big business paid for by the government!”
“I am not a huge fan of wind chimes, but some are very beautiful in tone and appearance. Let’s remember that, just like bells can vary from a bicycle bell to the Liberty bell, wind chimes can also vary. And similar to a bicycle bell, when not in use, a chime should be put away.”
“There is an increasing number of vaccinated Key Westers who have been diagnosed as Delta positive and have been asked to quarantine themselves for 10-14 days. Let’s be careful: demand that the stores, movie theaters or restaurants you patronize require employees to wear masks in servicing customers.”
“First the Monroe County School Board shows its own cowardice by refusing to require masks because their salaries could be taken away, now the city is saying they are going to allow Fantasy Fest to go forward even though COVID cases keep rising? Hope we get more ventilators soon.”