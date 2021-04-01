“I’ll only continue to grocery shop at stores concerned about our community’s health by continuing to require masks until the CDC gives the ‘all-clear.”
“OK. So I submitted to wearing a mask, even though I have never been shown any real proof that they work. I submitted to getting vaccinated with a basically experimental vaccine, because the vaccine set us free. So why can’t I grocery shop without being forced to wear a mask?”
“To the gentlemen who assisted my wife after a hit-and-run accident on Stock Island, there are no words that can adequately express our thanks for your assistance. The kindness of neighbors is what truly makes the Keys ‘paradise.’”
“Three bike shops now deliver and rent electric motorcycles/scooters, this is the work-around for the moratorium on new scooter rental locations. Don’t kid yourself that there is a difference between an electric scooter and a gas scooter.”
“‘China’ virus was meant in a derogatory manner and to assign/shift blame. It’s British, Brazilian and South African variant without the negative connotation.”
“Sick days should be used when you are sick. Period. It serves a practical purpose. You don’t want an employee coming to work, infecting others, and you want your sick employee to get better. Rest at home in bed. No money compensation if you didn’t use it.”
“Streets are packed with maskless Spring Breakers and no significant spike in Monroe County cases. Where’s the ‘science?’”
“Before legislation takes place undoing our vote on the cruise ship industry, maybe we should start a class-action lawsuit against those individual legislators trying to undo it.”
“I love the word ‘snarky.’ It’s so indicative of a conversation between two people where one knows what they’re talking about and the other thinks that they do. Only seasoned educators will truly understand. No career change necessary. Teacher out.”
“You’re complaining that supermarkets should take down their mask signs. You might want to follow the CDC, which says now is no time to let down our guard. Try flying on a plane without your mask; it’s a federal law. It’s people like you that put us all in danger.”
“I love Key West for being home to mockingbirds who serenade us throughout the day.”
“One of the things I love about living in Key West is seeing it anew through someone else’s eyes. My niece and her husband were just here for the first time. They spoke glowingly of the beauty of this rock. The colors of the water. And especially they were impressed with the friendliness of the locals.”