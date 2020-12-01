“City Commissioners: stop pleading with bar and restaurant owners and start levying fines and pulling business licenses for repeat violators. It is obvious they will continue ignoring ordinances unless you hit them where it really hurts — their profit margins.”
“It says a lot about a restaurant’s cleanliness when the owner publicly rejects what is essentially the CDC guidelines to reduce the risk for employees and customers to the spread of COVID-19. What other health and safety measures are being dismissed? Eat at your own risk.”
“Our newer neighbors are concerned about Key West developing a bad reputation. We are the city of pirates, wreckers and smugglers, of sailors and ‘B girls,’ of Mother’s Tea House and square grouper. Hell, in 1982, the United States disowned us, and now we’re worried? This ain’t the Villages.”
“If the first lockdown worked, why do we need a second one? If the first lockdown didn’t work, why would we do a second one?”
“The city has told the manager to spend ‘whatever it takes’ for mask enforcement. No matter how you fall on the mask issue, will it now be whatever the city wants, just claim an emergency and ding the taxpayers? Where is this money coming from when workers are trying to recover from pandemic money problems?”
“It is time for residents of Key West to boycott the bars and restaurants that have decided to show an utter disregard for the safety of their employees, patrons and fellow citizens of Key West, not to mention ignoring the law. And to keep boycotting long after this crisis.”
“Now that the city is going to control the 100% mask mandate throughout the city maybe they could also eradicate all the iguanas in town. Good luck with either!”
“The waters are rising and will continue to rise. But the homeowners who are now getting their toes wet need to face the fact that they need to move. They should not expect the taxpayers to pay billions of dollars so that all those houses can stay high and dry.”
“I can’t tell you about all of the people I saw on Greene Street today who weren’t wearing masks (and overheard a person adamantly exclaiming she wouldn’t wear a mask while walking on the sidewalk) in your 50-word limit. I need more words!”
“With COVID-19 spiking around the United States, it’s a wonder to me how businesses continuously host events with hundreds of people in attendance, and no regard for people’s health.”
“When we had the checkpoint up, us locals knew what to do and we did not have high COVID-19 cases.”
“Ever see the movie ‘Dr. Zhivago,’ or read the book? Go back and watch it and see if you see any scenes that remind you of what is going on in large cities and the country as a whole in the USA today? Revolutions happen, and you’re living in one now that you’ll leave to your children to cope with.”
“Government can’t protect you — it can only make it easier for you to protect yourself. It can’t wear your mask or wash your hands. It can’t choose to avoid crowded bars. All the government in the world can’t protect you from being you.”
“Government goes after the rum runners, then the smugglers, then the illegal immigrants, then the mask-less?”