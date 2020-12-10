“Stop with the snarky comments! No one believes that COVID-19 can tell time, we just need to be less attractive to the masses. If everyone just wore the mask and took distancing seriously (voluntarily reduce indoor capacity) we would all be in a better place. Mitigation is key.”
“Why only have a three-day, eight-hour-a-day curfew in Key West? If we’re going to do it, then do it right. Make it from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day starting immediately and not stopping until we have zero new COVID-19 cases for two weeks.”
“I am so sick of hearing people say so-and-so got COVID-19 and always wore a mask so a mask doesn’t work. That is not the point. A mask is not 100% but it’s certainly better than nothing and I’m willing to do that to help my community. Why aren’t you?”
“Those who complain of a lack of affordable housing should stop bemoaning every time someone moves away.”
“Today’s COVID-19 positivity rate is over 12%. Let’s keep inviting all those tourists. Let’s make sure we appease all the bar and restaurant owners. Who cares about the residents? Business as usual.”
“I just read a Citizens’ Voice that chastised anyone who drives alone in a car without a mask. I confess, that is me and apparently I, personally, am responsible for a bazillion of the cases we have. I am so very sorry. Thank you for informing me and others of our careless and thoughtless ways.”
“City leadership at its finest, ‘We just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.’ “
“Howard Hughes was a brilliant man, skilled engineer, daring aviator and Hollywood producer. His irrational fears, germ phobia, paranoia and obsessive-compulsive disorder turned him into a recluse. He died of self-imposed isolation. Don’t become Howard Hughes. Wear your mask, wash your hands, protect the vulnerable, live your best life.”
“I am sorry your two friends and their families are leaving Key West but look on the bright side: They work in hospitality, so they most likely work more than one job, so wherever they settle the kids will be able to spend more time with their parents and their quality of life will most likely be better.”
“Well, it’s confirmed. ‘Stupid’ is the most dangerous virus being spread. I’m convinced after reading the comment that someone actually thinks COVID-19 is being pumped out by the A/C of a passing motorist not wearing a mask. Amazing.”
“Incredible and disrespectful that all that gravel and tar would be spread on streets throughout the city without closing them. I, as well as everyone who has driven on this streets, now has damage on our cars from splash-up requiring professional remedy. So shameful and irresponsible. Where do we send bill?”