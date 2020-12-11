“We may be in the same COVID-19 ocean ‘all together’ but we are definitely not all in the same boat. Those who can work from home, the retired who rely on a pre-COVID-19 financial plan are weathering this well. Those who depend on the tourist economy are suffering mightily.”
“COVID-19 is serious and needs to be treated as such; however, not everyone who contracts the disease dies. My wife and I came down with it five weeks ago and, like most people, we survived. We need to focus on protecting at-risk people, not tearing our society apart.”
“We should change our motto to ‘One Sick Human Family!’ Curfews, mandates that do nothing is poor leadership. Stop the tourists, shut down US 1. Who am I kidding? We all know Duval Street runs this county! Sickening.”
“I am disheartened and disappointed in some of the comments about New Year’s Eve curfew. I understand if you disagree with the decision but why is there so much hate, and that hate is spreading faster than COVID-19. This is a very sad time on many levels for our world, country and our community.”
“Some of the comments by the overly paranoid commenters, re: COVID-19 are absolutely funny-bone shakers. Please keep it up.”
“The patient census at Lower Keys Medical Center is a useless metric. Their sickest patents get sent up to Miami.”
“Is it really fair the bar owners and those who benefit the most put our lives at risk? Tourists go to the same places we rely on; groceries, gas stations, etc. Put an end to this madness.”
“Been watching webcams. This snowbirds will not be back to Key West until there is a vaccine.”
“The county transportation survey will only register if you endorse spending tax dollars on cycling and pedestrian improvements to US 1. It is simply justification to raise our cost of living without any benefit to locals.”
“Recently, it seems the loudest COVID-19 voices in the Key West business community lately are a few restaurant owners. What do the Conchs think?”
“Once again I ask who is enforcing the mask rule. Top of Duval street: only a very few people are wearing them.”
“So, you want only recommendations from the government? How about if stopping at a red light was only a recommendation? You may choose to stop, but others may not. This could result in your death. Just like COVID-19 can result in death for others.”
“How sad that we keep getting infected and the only thing our elected leaders do is make laws they can’t enforce because of the governor!”