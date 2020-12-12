“According to reports, about 4% of Monroe County has tested positive for COVID-19. 4%. Yes, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. But those calling to shut down everything; roads, airports, economy, for 4%? Seriously?”
“I’m so tired of the masked sun and the vapid ‘We’re all in this together’ signs. How about ‘Masks! It’s the law’ or ‘Save a local, wear your mask.’ This ‘Excuse me, please wear a mask’ approach is lame. Let’s act like we mean it.”
“It has now been almost an entire year that we have been asked, or dictated, to wear masks. Way more people wearing them now than a year ago. So why are the cases going up so much?”
“If you’ve really been isolating/quarantined since March then you aren’t goofy, you are stark, raving mad! If not at the beginning, then certainly now. Those conditions will drive anyone crazy after nine continuous months. Seek mental health attention. People need people.”
“Learned that two more friends are leaving the island with their families. With reduced tourism, they cannot afford to live here and so the purge continues.”
“You wear your mask to the indoor gym, then take it off as you get on the treadmill. ‘Time to burn! Round and around!’ After you’re done you put your mask on to protect yourself and others as you head outside.”
“This is COVID-19 speaking: I’m so happy about the New Year’s Eve curfew. Outdoors, I’d dissipate quickly but when people celebrate indoors, I’ll be partying with you.”
“Masks aren’t meant to be magic force fields — merely mitigation tools. Ditto hand washing. CDC reports flu is down substantially, largely attributable to the hand washing and mask wearing to reduce COVID-19. Proof it would be worse absent these precautions. Masks: just do it.”
“For the person who wrote about Howard Hughes being a germaphobe: You definitely missed your own point! He would have worn a mask! People freaking out about wearing masks are germaphobes, too. Get it. So what happened to Hughes? He died a recluse? Sounds about right!”
“Who is in charge of maintaining the ‘landscape’ in the medians on Maloney and Flagler? The weeds are almost trees. It could be the same person who is in charge of updating the fatalities on U.S. 1 sign. The sign and the weeds have to go.”
“Seriously, how can any sane person think that not wearing a mask is a better way to stop the spread of COVID-19?”
“Can someone from the city explain how New Year’s Eve parties in houses and hotels are less dangerous that partying outside in fresh air?”
“People who insist on video chat and cellphone calls, particularly on speaker, in our cafes and eateries, how are you so oblivious to your rude behavior?”
“I agree with the person who asked for the usage of the Duval Loop. This should be published. Since the Loop started after our blockade, I hardly see one or two people on the bus. Usually it is empty. It is polluter. Time to stop a useless service.”