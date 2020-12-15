“For far too long the business community has been calling all the shots. Now the residents want at least an equal say in how things are run around here. All stakeholders need to be listened to and considered. Importantly, the quality of life can no longer be ignored.”
“So the COVID-19 fighting robot is so powerful it can only be used once the airport is closed, OK. Which means after the airport opens each morning it is contaminated within an hour and goes another 18 hours before being fully disinfected again? Sounds like a lot of money spent for a limited amount of protection.”
“Today, too many of our fellow Key West citizens disdain science and take no personal responsibility for reducing the spread of infectious droplets. Wearing a mask is a patriotic duty; not wearing a mask is the equivalent of drunken driving.”
“Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday on a 2-mile by 4-mile island. Startled me right off the couch and sent the cat hiding under the bed. What a wonderful way to honor the 280,000 plus coronavirus U.S. deaths. You rock, Key West.”
“The choice isn’t outdoors/Duval Street vs. indoors/hotel or home. The choice is large, outdoor crowd pressed closely together vs. small post-10 p.m. gatherings in yards, on porches or poolside. Fewer people, still outdoors if they’re smart, or in hotel rooms with a couple of traveling companions. Smaller is better.”
“Thank you, Lower Keys Medical Center. I experienced excruciating pain Thanksgiving night and through the morning. Upon arrival and until discharge, the entire staff provided professional and quality care! I am still recovering from gallbladder surgery, but thanks a zillion! Retired veteran with 30 years of service, USAF.”
“I just counted 15 people walking into a local church for a wedding. Not a single mask (and no, they weren’t taking photos).”
“Families are leaving due to no work? There are dozens of jobs in The Citizen every day! Businesses struggle to find help. It’s not anyone’s fault if you can’t pass a drug test or get your job of choice, but if you sober up and want to work, you can.”
“Why is the city allowing new, outdoor, amplified music venues? The new place on Front Street will have a stage on the roof! A bar on Greene Street is requesting outdoor music and the place on Petronia has already ruined the neighborhood. Enough. Don’t residents count for anything?”
“Going up and down the Keys it occurred to me that the road is already higher than the surrounding land. So if the water rises to road level wouldn’t the other areas already be flooded? My question is, where would all those cars driving on the raised road be going?”
“It’s a virus, people. It can’t tell time and could care less about laws. Politicians can’t regulate it. The didn’t start it. They can’t end it or keep you ‘safe.’ Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. It won’t cure COVID-19 but it will help manage it.”
“Defund Lower Duval!”