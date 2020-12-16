“What happened to the railing at the Regal Cinema? Was that vandalism or did a vehicle crash into them? They’ve been pushed over for almost a month.”
“I just saw Dr. Fauci, the patron saint of COVID-19, tell the press ‘The vaccine will go a long way “to greatly increasing herd immunity that will drive the virus away.’ ‘Herd immunity,’ huh? That means that 70% or more of the total population needs to be infected. Get it?”
“My buddy and I were on Duval without wearing masks. Key West Police Department confronted us and didn’t accept my genuine doctor’s note as legitimate. The officer threatened me with a ticket, but my friend, who was smoking a joint, showed his dispensary card and was sent along his merry way. Lesson learned.”
“COVID-19 particulates from mask-less drivers now exceed hydrocarbons as the most deadly auto emissions.”
“Yes, 4% of Monroe County has tested positive. But how many have been tested? And of those tested how many have tested for than once? You test 100 people and get 4% vs. testing 10,000 and get 4% you get a much bigger number so just because it is 4% you need to put it into relative numbers.”
“I hope that Mr. Hackey, in buying 4/8ths of a Havana Lottery ticket, wasn’t too crushed with what would later be the 1/2-inch marker on the American ruler.”
“With COVID-19 spreading through our community like wildfire, we should require food handlers and delivery drivers to be tested. Food markets are becoming super-spreaders.”
“I saw a Key West officer park his vehicle in front of two other cars at a yellow curb ‘No Parking Trolley Only’ zone on Duval. He walked to his two buddies who were studiously monitoring their cellphones. Several unmasked folks walked by unobserved. The cars did not get tickets and the phones did not melt from overexposure.”
“I can confirm that mask-less drivers spread COVID-19. I spent time barhopping on Duval, and one of those drivers honked and cursed at me when I accidentally walked in front of his car. An hour later, I began to feel ill and I tested positive the next day.”
“I just saw the post in the opinion column that began ‘This is COVID-19 speaking.’ I think that it is totally inappropriate to let COVID-19 post its thoughts and opinions in the Voice. After all, why does COVID-19 think that he/she/it has a right to tell us what to do?!? Why should he/she/it be given that power over us all? “
“How many lockdowns would there be if government folks were forced to stay home and give up their pay checks?”