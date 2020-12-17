“No, herd immunity does not mean 70% must become infected. It means roughly 70% must have antibodies that protect them from infection. Antibodies can be generated by infection/recovery or — wait for it — a vaccine.”
“When and how will the Monroe County Health Department let citizens know of plans for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine?”
“ ‘The new place on Front Street,’ as someone referred to it, has had a stage on the roof since being built. If a little music in the air isn’t for you, maybe rethink living in the downtown business/mixed used district.”
“Yes, get rid of the darned Duval Loop. Whose brilliant idea was it to add another big bus on these old narrow streets, already challenged with trolleys, tour trains, bikes, scooters, golf carts, pedicabs and regular city buses?”
“I’m not an anti-vaxxer. But if there has been 3,939 COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County with 26 deaths, we have a 99.27% chance at surviving. The Pfizer vaccine claims a 95% success rate. Therefore, we have a better chance at surviving by getting COVID-19, than getting vaccinated for it?”
“It’s true. Driving without a mask contributes to the spread of COVID-19. Everyone infected has been in the immediate proximity of such vehicles. Just because you’re riding along inside a steel and glass cocoon, you’re not isolated from your responsibility to protect everyone outside. Wear the mask.”
“I read that fewer than 100 people in the world have had COVID-19 twice. Why are those of us who have had the virus wearing masks? The risks of wearing the mask outweigh the benefit to society, as there is none.”
“Wow! One person driving down the road with windows closed and no mask will infect 100? As specific as that is — exactly 100, I’d like to see the study (I can’t find it) so I’ll know how far they drove and what speed, etc. The fact that it happens is frightening and also fascinating that the scientists could measure this! “
“Are masks recommended or required on the nude beach?”
“The explosion of COVID-19 cases is, in a large part, due to the Health Department failing miserably to do adequate contact tracing. My adult daughter caught it and not a single person from the Health Department contacted me. I work in a school; school staff are trying to do it.”
“I wonder how long it’s going to take for the city to fix the flashing red light at the pedestrian crossing near McDonald’s?”
“All these people screaming for enforcement? What most of them want to be enforced is the governor’s order. Remove some people from office.”