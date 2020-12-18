“If you have 100 people, vaccinate 74 with a vaccine that is 95% effective, then you have 70 who will be protected, the accepted threshold for ‘herd immunity.’ The remaining 30 are less likely to fall ill because there are far fewer people to transmit the virus. Get vaccinated.”
“Think of tailgating as an intelligence test.”
“California has a mandatory stay-at-home order. California has shut all the bars. California has banned indoor church services. California has restricted restaurants to take out only. Florida has none of these, but California has a COVID-19 level that is twice the rate of Florida. What’s the lesson here?”
“Do people have to wear masks while playing tennis? I just saw a woman on a bicycle heading for the tennis courts with her rackets with no mask as she rode — are tennis players required to mask up like the rest of us?”
“To the person who was trying to manage their cognitive dissonance over the ‘patron saint’ of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci’s statement about herd immunity and the vaccine — your snarky comment reveals your ignorance. The current vaccine is not made from a live virus. Recipients will not have nor spread the disease. Please educate yourself.”
“Do people understand that when someone ‘sues the city,’ they are actually suing the residents of Key West? It’s your property taxes and rents that will go up to cover judgements. Think about that next time before you visit or send people to the restaurant owners with lawsuits for everything.”
“If there are 3,939 cases of COVID-19 and vaccine is 95% effective, then cases could be as few as 197 (5% of 3,939). If 99.27% of those who get COVID-19 survive, then at least 195 of the 197 people will recover. Two deaths; not 26. That’s how the math works.”
“All we know is that people that are getting paid are making decisions for those who are not. It’s not fair and we are not in this together.”
“Although the clock has stopped, the game is now being contested by lawyers representing the Chiefs. Suits filed in D.C. claiming illegal players, suit in Kansas alleging the scoreboard switched the score, a lawsuit in Florida claims overinflated balls, while Texas claims collusion amongst referees.”
“A local business has their own event on their property for New Year’s Eve. It’s a hotel for guests, a cabaret, a restaurant/bar. As a hotel guest, will I be able to consume food and beverage after the curfew on NYE? Or, do we have to go to our rooms?”
“Wait! Something really doesn’t make any sense! If around 8% of all of the people tested for COVID tested positive, and far fewer than that number are hospitalized, how can our hospitals be a ‘full capacity?’ What if we were hit by a Cat 5 hurricane?”