“It was a pleasure to see the article and picture about the lighting of the Menorah. Thank you for everyone wearing masks. Have a blessed holiday season.”
“That local business will not be serving their guests food and beverage past curfew. They will be closed except for their lodging aspect since their employees, cooks, bartenders, servers, performers will need to be at home as well.”
“The lady riding the bicycle with rackets in the basket, not wearing a mask was me. I will continue to mask when I am close to others, and inside establishments. I will also use good handwashing and social distancing. But I won’t wear a mask when I am bicycling alone. There is zero science in that.”
“My doctor told me the health department would contact me about my positive COVID-19 results. That was 28 days ago.”
“‘It is not fair and we are not in this together.’ Who ever told you life is fair? Define ‘fair.’ I learned many years ago ‘life is not fair,’ so you need to learn it now.”
“Well, we didn’t think anything could put us in the Christmas spirit this year. We were wrong! Thank you Key West High School bands, choirs and flags. We’re humming Christmas tunes already!”
“I’m so sick of hearing ‘we are all in this together.’ We definitely are not. While a few politicians and their business owner friends rule this island, doing quite well, a lot of others are struggling.”
“Hospitals are at or near full capacity because they haven’t been sitting empty for lo, these many years, awaiting the advent of COVID-19. Cancer, surgery and other patients who have always needed beds still do. The COVID-19 patients are an addition. That’s what ‘flatten the curve’ was all about.”
“Not sure I follow the incredulity of herd immunity — this is what the vaccine is intended to do (and how they work), it gives people exposure (not full infection) to develop antibodies.”
“Those hiding from COVID-19 in their home have nothing better to do than criticizing those outside working to support them. Perhaps a nice game of bridge?”
“Around October we started with our spikes of infections and around October is when there was an uptick in business at the airport with more coming in from Chicago and Newark, then November from D.C. Thank goodness there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccines. If not, JetBlue would have just been adding to the issue.”
“This is not about your personal well-being, this is about protecting society. Why is it so hard to comply with a simple measure?”