“The anti-tourist rhetoric is vile and must stop. ‘Jeers to the TDC.’ Really? One Human Family is unmasked as a rank farce. Boarded-up stores, bars and restaurants under relentless attack. Soon Key West will be spelled S-L-U-M.”
“The sooner the city puts in place a 10 p.m. citywide curfew for New Year’s Eve, the better it will be. And anyone scheduling accommodations here during that time needs to be told well before they arrive that the curfew will be in effect so that they can cancel (penalty-free) any plans they were making if they need to.”
“You disparage a cyclist for not being in one of the city’s inappropriate and dangerous bike lanes while probably not giving a thought to the death count sign on U.S. 1 as you head north.”
“Stop the panic mongering! We had Thanksgiving dinner at 1 p.m. at a restaurant right in the center of Key West. Every single person who walked in was wearing a mask, without exception. Enough of these paranoia-based lies.”
“If the Martinez election is invalidated, you cannot disenfranchise those who voted for him; Reinstating Carruthers in not a viable option. Only three options are viable: Leave vacant the district representation for the term; governor appointment; or a Special Election with a new candidate. Pick your poison and let’s do this again!”
“Clearly the restaurant owner leading the group to determine restaurant openings doesn’t know (or maybe care) that critical patients are often sent to Miami. Any plan based on our hospital capacity is misguided.”
“Bars and restaurants are finally admitting that they’re spreading the virus, but they want to make changes when it’s too late. If restrictions begin when the hospital is at yellow (less than seven days of supplies and personnel), then the hospital will be at red before effects of the restrictions occur two to four weeks later. Do it now!”
“I have a drawer full of contracts unsigned and not as yet implemented, does that mean they ‘exist?’ Wow! Can I enforce everyone of against whomever? The intent may be there but then again that is cause for speculation. Someone in town seems to be feeling more and more self-entitled.”
“A suggestion for New Year’s Eve: a curfew of 10 p.m. You go to dinner and then celebrate in your backyard. Each if these business owners fighting these regulations fighting COVID-19, in the name of ‘profit,’ will also be the first in line getting another round of PPP money when it comes in 2021 and getting the max.”
“Suggesting that virus safety measures be tied to Lower Keys Medical capacity as proposed in the ‘Stay Safe. Stay Open’ plan is the same unsuccessful approach the county took. A better plan is ‘Stay Safe. Stay Home’.”
“The unelected restaurant owner who thinks he’s mayor now claims the city is targeting bars and restaurants for enforcement. Of course they are! The CDC and every medical professional says they are the highest-risk establishments for the coronavirus transmission! If we had a normal governor, bars would be closed!