“The Key West ordinance is clear and unambiguous: when in public, wear a mask. There are no exceptions for those who are walking alone, riding a bike (whether solo or with others) or dog walking. Not wearing a mask is selfish, legally indefensible and subjects a violator to being ticketed.”
“The NASCAR dude who did the burnout on the new Duval Street pavement will be paying for the repair, right?”
“So the Monroe County Planning Board approved unanimously a large ‘affordable’ housing project on Sugarloaf over the objections of local residents. So much for the will of the people. None of these complexes are truly affordable, either.”
“I am fearful that all of this coverage of the vaccines will lead people to let their guard down. Face it, this is long from over.”
“If you can work from home without income disruption, then you don’t get to complain. Not about anything. I don’t care if you’re disturbed by kids/dogs/leaf blowers/construction/Conch Train or whatever. Be a service worker. Miss paycheck after paycheck for months. Now tell me how hard you have it.”
“To the person who personally attacked me by suggesting that I am ‘managing my cognitive dissonance.’ How typical you are of COVID-19 paranoia freaks. Just go ahead, blindly drink the Kool-Aid and enjoy it. But keep your ignorant, insulting, personal attacks to yourself. You are the problem.”
“It is obvious from Hackley’s diary we were facing global warming issues 165 years ago as well. Weather and temps are much in line with ours today.”
“Science has proven that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective in protecting you against the infection. Science has not yet proven that you, the inoculated population, will not be carriers of COVID. Vaccine or no vaccine, wear your mask. You may always be a carrier.”
“We’re going to Greenwich Mean Time for New Year’s Eve. Five extra hours in 2021 for us. 2020 can’t end soon enough.”
“As I passed out flowers on the first Earth Day over 50 years ago in college, I believed that we would change the world, making it a better place for future generations. What has happened to ideals, respect, kindness, humanity, responsibility and equality? What has happened to us?”
“CNN: Over 70 COVID survival rate: 95%. Under 70 Covid survival rate: 99%? We are now almost a full year into this, way more people wearing masks than last January or February certainly, yet all this TV hype about hospitals overflowing and deaths. How can that be?”
“Have you never celebrated a birthday or event other than on ‘day of game?’ Just change your New Year’s celebration timing. Blow your whistles, ring your bells, wear silly hats and toss confetti any time after dark.”
“Can we please turn down the amplifiers and have the DJ take it down a notch? During this stressful time, we need peace and sleep. The police have enough to do. How about you police yourselves and turn it down?”
“Easy solution to COVID-19 spreading vehicles is to drive a older diesel truck up and down Duval. People will turn away and mask It also kills mosquitoes. Easy peasy. Lighten up, folks.”