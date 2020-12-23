“I wonder how long it took William Hackley to receive the parrot cage he ordered from some dude sailing to Charleston?”
“Next time on Covid Island: Infection rates keep going up but elected officials only care about their six-figure salaries so they keep increasing tourists! But who will work the bars and hotels as all the underpaid staff with no insurance can’t work? Stay tuned!”
“Wait! The media told us that Charlie Pride died specifically of COVID-19, right? Then what’s this excerpt in the news: ‘Many specifically showed concern for Charley Pride, who was 86 years old, and has suffered numerous health issues in recent years.’ How about that?”
“How can anyone keep up with all these fishing rules? This is getting out of control.”
“Let’s move Christmas to July.”
“Only in Key West. Next time you’re walking Old Town, check out the following: A house on Caroline across from the Federal building, a house on Southard just down from Duval and the now-famous cable sheds at Mallory square. All are a total waste on money trying to preserve what was there.”
“What’s the magic of midnight, Eastern Standard Time, on Dec. 31, 2020? Set your watch forward three or four hours. Celebrate with those in the Sandwich Islands at 9 p.m. EST or, if you prefer, Monrovia, Liberia at 8 p.m. EST. Cocktail hour starts earlier, eat earlier, sleep earlier. Problem solved.”
“Please tell about how our 167-bed hospital is at or near capacity, while one wing is closed and they are sending staff home due to lack of patients. If you’re concerned about the well-being of our local hospital, break a leg.”
“No, California does not have twice the Florida COVID-19 rate. Per population Florida has 80% more deaths. Also, the state suppressed COVID-19 statistics as long as it was able to get away with this immoral conduct. ICU beds in southern California are now at 100% capacity. California must and did act.”
“So you are curious as to if, because you are staying at a place that has accommodations, restaurant, bar and cabaret, you would still be served after curfew during the New Year’s Eve holiday. I work at a place that has three of the four items you mention and my boss cares about his staff and he is following curfew.”
“Have you ever been to our local hospitals? They are small. Add in even without COVID-19 there are some in there; so then add in some portion of 8% you are over booked.”
“Easy solution to COVID-19 spreading vehicles is to drive a older diesel truck up and down Duval. People will turn away and mask It also kills mosquitoes. Easy peasy. Lighten up, folks.”