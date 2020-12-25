“Cheers to all the homes decorated with holiday lights. It certainly make this time of year to be the most beautiful in Key West. Happy and healthy holidays and a safe, better New Year!”
“The COVID-19 virus needs water vapor droplets in order to travel. When we cover our nose and mouth we prevent a wide broadcast of these droplets into the air. Some will escape but you’re not leaving a big cloud for someone else to inhale. Thank you, masked man!”
“Just to dispel the six-figure salaries of elected officials. Mayor Johnston $22,500, $8.66 per hour for a 50-hour week. No overtime pay!”
“OMG — will the naysayers ever stop? They want to do away with everything that makes this community a wonderful place to live. If complainers don’t like it here, they can feel welcome to move back to their northern homes. Otherwise, make yourself a positive contributor to our island.”
“Don’t you love it? The city of Key West, with not a worker who has taken a nickel’s pay cut or lost a job all year, takes a five-day Christmas holiday while the rest of us scramble like crazy to make ends meet. We’re all in this together. Right?”
“Why can’t we post the local daily COVID-19 numbers at the entrance to Key West and on Duval? Seems to me that would be an effective way to remind people we’re not out of the woods yet and to mask up!”
“The changes here are really a shame. Key Westers use to come together. Vigorous debate, followed by rallying around a decision. Yet all these people who have moved here recently keep suing, protesting, spouting nasty garbage about their neighbors. I wish you would go back to where you came from.”
“Of course Florida has a higher COVID-19 death rate than California. Florida has nearly twice the percentage of senior citizens as California. Those are the people who are dying. When’s the last time someone said they are retiring to California for the low taxes and affordable living?”
“Regarding 95/99% — it can happen when you multiply times 350 million. And, a huge number of people who get hospitalized can recover, so don’t assume hospitalization = mortality.”
“For those who aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously, a friend of mine tested positive back in July. He is a healthy 51-year-old man and is STILL suffering the long-term affects of it every day when he wakes up (stiff, sore, and lots of pain). The virus hasn’t been around long enough for scientists to study and determine all the long-term affects on a person. For your family, your friends, and your neighbor’s sake please mask up, Key West!”
“According to a news article, Monroe County has the third highest COVID-19 transmission rate in Florida. It is unbelievable how lax our commissioners and Health Department have been. You only care about the tourists and restaurants. What a disgrace.”
“To the restauranteur who flouts our city’s public health ordinances — I hope you make enough money during the busy season to carry your businesses through the slow times because many of us long time locals will remember you when it’s safe to dine out again.”