“It’s time for real changes on Duval. There is no reason for bars to be open past midnight. It’s time to enforce and strengthen noise ordinances. No more outdoor amplified music. The few hundred business owners and employees don’t care about health and safety, so who cares if some leave.”
“If our elected officials cared about our One Human Family, they would not require Monroe County ID to get Covid testing.”
“Flashing red lights mean exactly the same thing as a stop sign. Drivers are not following this simple traffic rule. Someone is going to get killed at these crosswalks!”
“How about a story on how many stores and restaurants have closed due to pandemic? How many people lost jobs, homes, everything? I feel some of the souls of Key West have left.”
“Young adult bicycle riders in our Key West neighborhoods have responded to our senior citizen homeowners with an onslaught of coarse and demeaning language when reminded to wear masks, when riding the wrong way on one-way streets, or when driving through stop signs. Not the way to yell at someone’s parents/grandparents.”
“Indoor dining and bars being shut down in several states and our restaurant/bar owners want to deny science and ignore safety measures. Some of them deserve the impending second shutdown. It is a shame for those they employ.”
“Heart disease, cancer and alcoholism far surpass COVID-19 as causes of death, but Mayor Johnston doesn’t ban junk food, cigarettes or alcohol. Why not? Could it be that governments can’t tax COVID-19?”
“Commissioners and consultants say it’ll cost billions of dollars to mitigate sea level rise. Here’s an idea, instead of trying to raise every road bed in Monroe County, why not just deal with the tidal drainage issues affecting Stillwright Point. That seems to be where everyone points when making noise about needing billions of dollars to elevate the entire county to deal with alleged sea level rise. The way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time. Start with Stillwright Point. Examine all possibilities, not just the alarmists favorite, global sea level rise. Deal with the locally created drainage issue first. See if that won’t solve most of the problem.”
“Why is the city not issuing fines to bars and restaurants whose servers are not wearing masks? The same movement that passed the cruise ship referendums will be after the commissioners and officials, who ignore this severe public health threat. As an added suggestion, the fines need to be massive.”
“Key West is a party town. Our ‘open container law’ is actually a cleverly disguised vagrancy law which put less desirable members of our One Human Family in jail for 60 days.”
“It seems all public health experts recommend masks to prevent COVID-19 spread. Why are we listening to politicians, talk show hosts or restauranteurs?”