"Key West has to ask itself one question: Is it possible to put people's well-being above economic interests?"
"Either explain how our drinking and dancing all night threatens your 'health and safety,' or live your life and let us live ours."
"I have been mocked, smirked at and bereted by tourists who have shown up on our little island over the holiday because they refused to stay home; instead they brought their packs here and refuse to follow some simple guidelines. Most likely the same guidelines in their home states but they are are the most rude guests I have seen in a while. They go home and we are left with the consequences with our one small hospital. So much for their humanity. Disgusted by their attitude towards us."
"Tourists are the lifeblood of Key West. Tourists are always welcome. They directly fund 60% of the jobs in town. Without them the services which we depend upon could not exist."
"Let's see, I know zero people who have caught cancer, heart disease and alcoholism. You need better reasoning. One in 1000 people have COVID-19. Do your part. Wear a mask."
"I hate to break the news to you, but many of the 'naysayers' complaining are multi-generational Conchs sick of watching our island being treated like a Disneyland for tourists with decaying quality of life. We miss the town we grew up in. Therefore I won’t be going 'back up North.'"
"Of course some bar owners always complain about actions from the Mayor to keep us safer during a pandemic. The idea is to stop people from coming here to spread it around!"
"I hear all you guys who are saying that, statistically, COVID-19 is not all that bad. But I still do not want to catch it."
"Who are you horrible people that want to shut down bars and restaurants? You want the same morons who hate cruise ships to have Duval closed too? Where do you think you live? Seniors community? Stay away from the couple of blocks that disturb you! In a place that barely recycles, you have better things to get behind, you boring old fart!"
"Ugh! Cancer, heart disease and alcoholism are different to COVID-19 in an extremely important aspect; they are not contagious! That is why it must be dealt with in a much stricter manner. The widespread denial of COVID-19's contagiousness may have something to do with a collective form of national narcissism."
"If NY, PA, NJ are so great why are you here? If you don’t like our regulations and you think you are above our rules, go home. We have a small hospital and can’t take the chance to become infected because of your arrogance."
"You want to avoid becoming a patient right now. Or you may end up becoming a statistic, too."
"To the reader who denounces the Key West citizens who voice an opinion by stating 'I wish you would go back to where you came from.' I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, One Human Family certainly seems to be gone."