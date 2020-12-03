“All hell is going to break loose if the city does not mount an effective legal defense regarding the cruise ship referenda, including assistance from the Safer, Cleaner Ships committee. The powers that be need to be very careful as they are playing with fire.”
“To the person who said it is time to boycott bars and restaurants, I have been boycotting them for over eight months. I intend to boycott certain ones for the rest of my life. It is a shame that no one has noticed that I have peacefully protested in the safety of my home.”
“The fact is Keys residents will continue to die as long as we continue to invite thousands of tourists who refuse to follow CDC guidelines. Clearly our commissioners are OK with this. Money over lives!”
“If the Carruthers/Martinez election investigation finds that Martinez is not a resident of District 3 at the time of the election, then someone at the election board didn’t do their job in vetting the candidates prior to be adding to the ballot. How hard is it to confirm a residential vs. commercial property residency claim?”
“Since we don’t want more tourists, why are we spending millions to expand our airport for them?”
“It’s so important that we all, when wearing our masks, be sure to cover our noses. Also, the cowboy scarves don’t work. They might look cool, but the virus slips down from both your mouth and nose to all of us. Thank you.”
“On the much lighter, not COVID-19, side of things: I am on Smathers Beach just about every day and I haven’t seen it looking this good, or this clean, in over 15 years when the City of Key West themselves were maintaining it! It looks great!”
“We are watching 1918 unfold all over again.”
“To the writer, knowing only four people who’d tested positive for the virus and so wondered what all the panic is about, you’re looking through the wrong end of your telescope.”
“The TDC should be sending out the message, ‘Stay at home.’”
“Imagine my surprise when I found out my co-worker who tested positive for COVID-19 boarded a plane the other day for his vacation.”
“I tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. I have yet to be contacted by our health department. Where is the contact tracing? No wonder our cases are so high.”
“To the bar/restaurant group wanting to police themselves — it would seem to me that waiting until beds are filled to reduce/restrict would mean it’s already too late. Better to look at our rate of positivity and percentage that may need hospitalization to make those restrictions.”
“Instead of banning alcohol for New Year’s Eve, how about banning erroneous and invalidated stats. Ninety-five percent of the population of this island does not support these Draconian mandates.”