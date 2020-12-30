As this completely unprecedented year draws to a close, The Citizen asks its readers to share their thoughts and hopes for 2021 in 50 words or less. Send your comments to voice@keysnews.com by noon on Thursday, Dec. 31.
“Why is Monroe one of the only counties in Florida that is not set up to register it’s residents for COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available? Other counties have had their registration portals open for days.”
“I’m so tired of hearing ‘If you’re scared, stay home.’ Your disregard for your own and others’ health jeopardizes my (and my family’s) ability to use medical facilities for non-COVID-19 issues if they get overrun with COVID patients. The selfishness and greed has to stop!”
“My mother-in-law just spent a night on a gurney in a hospital corridor waiting for a bed. Why? She fell, needed to be admitted but all the extra, surge beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Your decision to drink and dance all night can, and does, affect others.”
“I am a 70-year-old cancer patient. I want our health professionals to receive the Covid-19 vaccination first. As mature adults we have the ability to limit our exposure. Our health heroes do not have that luxury.”
“Harvard University states Monroe County has the third highest rate of COVID-19 transmission in the State of Florida, and Florida is in the top three in the country. Come on, COVID-19 holiday makers, let’s be Keys Strong and put us over the top! Let’s be No. 1 in the Nation. Do I dare dream? No. 1 in the World!”
“Heart disease, cancer, and alcoholism are not contagious. COVID-19 is. I won’t catch those from you, but I can catch COVID. Please wear a mask. They are not a cure, but they do help.”
“Nice to see the One Human Family mantra appear at least once in every CV column. ‘Go back where you came from.’”
“I finally figured out why the line is so long at the tunnel to Cuba. They have the vaccine and are actually giving it out!”
“How fun is it that you have to show ID to get a test but not to vote! Democratic governing needs to be abolished!”
“If, after a year of this plague, people still do not know enough to do what is needed to fight it, then there is not much else anyone can do to educate them.”
“I’m confused. If I don’t have COVID-19, I have wear a mask. If I’ve had it, I have to wear a mask. If I’ve had the vaccine, I have to wear a mask, but if I’m on Duval and smoking a joint, I don’t have to wear a mask.”
“If we are out and about and you tell me you are COVID-19 negative, I still want you masked and six feet away. You do not take people at their word since whenever they were tested last they may have been negative but time has passed since those results.”
“I have a heart condition, high blood pressure and a blood disorder that makes me immune compromised. Doctors tell me I have 10 more years if I behave myself. COVID-19 will end my life in three weeks. So, what killed me?”