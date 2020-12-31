“Some local bar owners were vocal about the New Year’s Eve curfew, especially the ones that don’t enforce COVID-19 safety measures. To see their science-denying followers, who don’t even live in Florida, also spew their hatred is especially annoying. Please just go away and take your lemmings with you.”
“Please get rid of the TDC. Clearly they don’t want tourists to know about the NYE curfew. Their mention of it is very limited and not particularly informative. Looks like they’re still promoting tourism for that weekend. What a disgrace.”
“The judge made the right decision. You can still ‘party’ at home with your spouse and kids. Can you imagine how long the speculated income would last if you or your spouse did work and became infected and were out of work for two or more weeks? Plus the affect on your kids?”
“The person who sued should have to pay back the city tax money for his lawsuit against the curfew. How selfish can one be? Here is an idea: get a real job; bartenders are meant to be side jobs and for college kids.”
“To the person who wrote about, ‘horrible people that want to shut down bars and restaurants? You want the same morons who hate cruise ships too? Where do you think you live?’ This is to the person who wrote this: You are the moron and boring old fart.”
“Key West has to ask an additional question: Isn’t economic viability an essential part of human well-being? You all know the answer.”
“Amongst all of their other demands, Code Enforcement officers want reimbursement for their COVID-19 tests? Covid tests are free. Our taxpayer dollars have been paying for them for months. Just another money grab by a government employee.”
“Only the most fervent right-wing supporter, such as Star Parker, could call these past four years a success. In truth, most voters disagree, as reflected in 80 million votes for Joe Biden. Parker may boast about what she views as accomplishments, yes, but she was dishonest when she ignored obvious failings.”
“Where are the multiple CDC reports that city staff claims show that face coverings protect both the wearer and others from COVID-19?”
“Why can’t we post the local daily COVID-19 numbers at the entrance to Key West and on Duval?”
“This is in response to the term ‘old fart’ used in Citizens Voice. You can be a racist, sexist, homophobic, nationalistic, religious or ageist bigot. They are all equally disgusting.”
“According to a news article, Monroe County has the third highest COVID-19 transmission rate in Florida. It is unbelievable how lax our commissioners and Health Department have been. You only care about the tourists and restaurants. What a disgrace.”
“I think it’s very inappropriate for a bank to be airing any national news on TV inside the bank. Play music!”