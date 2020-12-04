“One Human Family has nothing to do with one’s feelings about the tourism industry. It is treating everyone equally and with respect. The tourism industry does not practice this. They prioritize profit over lives, disrupt residential areas and pay serf wages. COVID-19 has exposed this and locals won’t forget.”
“The Safer Cleaner Ship people have offered to help Key West and defend the recently passed referenda in court, but why haven’t they also stepped up to pay for any damages that may result if Pier B wins? It’s easy to be self-righteous when you aren’t paying the bill.”
“What we need for New Year’s Eve is a curfew. A voluntary curfew. Those who have not had COVID-19 and are afraid should stay home and go to bed early. Stop suggesting restrictions for the rest of us.”
“We have a local business person volunteering time to coordinate and offer safe procedures for restaurants, bars and beyond, and you criticize him? Outrageous and shameful behavior that exposes your true interest, which is use this health issue to rid the city of Fantasy Fest, New Year’s and anything else that insults your sensibilities.”
“Need a room for the night? Apparently the doorways on Duval are open for overnight stays.”
“We will watch the cruise ship legal process very carefully. We are about to see how much our local government representatives really care about what we (the people) told them we want.”
“Walked Waterfront, Duval and Bight area to enjoy the Christmas lights. Did not see any enforcement, very few masks and most made no attempt to distance. The city thinks they could actually control New Year’s Eve? Cancel and curfew — that’s the only way.”
“Reading the ‘Stay Safe. Stay Open’ article, I can tell where we locals rank among business owners: not even on the chart. So, I am supposed to be held hostage at home because tourists and business owners’ profits are more important. Great, just great.”
“More and more shopkeepers are saying that their business models are not sustainable at this level of tourism. They’re taking their families and leaving the island.”
“Save the Manatee, check. Save the Key Deer, check. Save One Human Family, ???”
“I have personally seen dozens of people driving down Duval Street by themselves and with their windows closed but without wearing a mask. COVID-19 escapes through air conditioning systems and out into the surrounding environment. One person driving without a mask will infect 100.”