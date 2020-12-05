“Most tourists will to come to a party town during a pandemic don’t care about COVID-19. It is time our leaders step up and protect the residents instead of pandering to tourists and the bars and restaurants. We had four new coronavirus deaths in a week. Enough is enough.”
“An idea to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely: Have a fireworks show at midnight that everyone in the island can see from their home/hotel. Possibly use Bayview Park or high school lot? I bet city could get donations to do this.”
“To the extremely inconsiderate local guy continually revving the engine of his black Harley Softail, with the chrome ape hangers, up and down Duval Street: Not only are you doing damage to the engine of that beautiful machine, you are proving to everyone your obvious inadequacies.”
“Back in March my neighbor mocked me for my self-imposed isolation. Said the reaction to the virus was ‘goofy.’ Now with so much sadness, so much loss here in Key West I wonder, do you still believe it’s ‘goofy,’ my friend?”
“Bars? I pass gyms everyday with unmasked people on exercise machines. Some people just have a death wish. Walk! Ride your bike!”
“How were the New Year’s Eve surveys distributed, who decided who was able to vote and why was it not open to all residents? Let’s take a guess on how businesses on Duval are going to vote.”
“Mr. Hackley paid $12 for a slave and $5 for a cord of wood. So, a human was worth just $7 more than a pile of wood in 1855. Hopefully she survived another eight years to be a free woman.”
“Maybe now the commissioners will start to get real about COVID-19. Since you can’t enforce a mask ordinance, start kicking tourists out of establishments if they can’t follow the rules. Limit gatherings. Issue citations. How many more have to die?”
“Are we to understand that the supporters of the anti-cruise ship referenda are planning to riot and burn the city when they lose in court? ‘All hell is going to break loose.’”
“It seems that our winter residents don’t want any part of our One Human Family. Many have spent this year attacking those who need to work for tourism money to provide for their families.”
“So, I got to really thinking about this COVID issue. I have a question: What happens if I go and get tested at 11:30 a.m. and then go to a fast-food drive-up where I exchange money, or say the grocery store and the money contains COVID-19?
“All these people screaming for enforcement? What most of us want to be enforced is the governor’s order. Remove some people from office.”
“Learned that two more friends are leaving the island with their families. With reduced tourism, they cannot afford to live here, and so the purge continues.”