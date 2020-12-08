“Yet again all I heard at the commission meeting was how ‘devastating’ it would be for the bars and restaurants to have a curfew. Very little mention about how ‘devastating’ COVID-19 is for residents. As always, money over lives. This is really disgusting.”
“The city commission meeting was a joke. The bar/restaurant owners demanding no changes versus the safety of the community. Why are we still having this same argument eight months into this pandemic? Protect your tax-paying residents.”
“I watched the city commission discussion about how to arrange the deck chairs on the Titanic. By New Year’s all bars, restaurants and hotels will be shut. Airport closed and U.S. 1 blockaded. It will still be too little, too late.”
“N-95, medical-grade barrier mask, or three-cloth layers covering nose and mouth. Anything less is not effective. Simple stuff.”
“Shut the county down! How many people need to die? The businesses and tourists will come back!”
“It’s a difficult position the commission is in and there will be no perfect solution. But the fact is there should be no large gatherings of people. A 10 p.m. curfew is the only way that would even remotely lessen the crowds on New Year’s Eve. Some will come, but some will cancel.”
“A 1 a.m. curfew on New Year’s Eve is not a compromise, it’s a super-spreader event.”
“If the city shuts down New Year’s Eve, we should levy a special tax to make all of the tourists whole; those who will lose their money on hotels and airfare that are not refundable.”
“I miss Rob O’Neal’s articles about adventures in Cuba — is the tunnel closed for repairs now?”
“My heartfelt condolences to all who know and love Cheryl Cates and her family. However, I am dismayed at all the commissioners who find her passing inconceivable and shocking. COVID-19 is coming for all of us! Do your job commissioners, do something to prevent more deaths in Key West!”
“The list of places my husband and I and our friends will not go (or recommend) after the pandemic is over is getting longer. Refusing to wear masks, dining at 100%, profits over safety – these things will be remembered. You are catering to those who only care about themselves.”
“Remember to remove snow from your walks before you apply salt. Salt is ineffective below 15 degrees. Just in case climate change really messes things up.”