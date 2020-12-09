“Kudos to Sloppy Joe’s and Bourbon Street Pub. The commission meeting was all about how a curfew would be ‘devastating’ to bars and restaurants. These two establishments seem more concerned about what is ‘devastating’ to the citizens. You are good stewards of this community. Thank you.”
“I don’t understand how these tables moved outside are ‘safe’ to eat at. The tables are right in the sidewalk with people walking by you constantly literally inches away. I support outdoor seating, but a barrier keeping people several feet away from diners needs to be part of the plan.”
“The curfew is not gonna work! There is still gonna be 50,000 people shoulder-to-shoulder downtown all day long up until 9 p.m. You wanna control the crowds? Shut down U.S. 1 and you will see results. This place survived during the 1970s and ‘80s without all these tourist, it will survive again.”
“It’s a shame that the people who are complaining the loudest about the curfew are the ones who refuse to wear a mask or social distance! You can’t have it both ways!”
“Whenever you start to say ‘What most of us want,’ just stop. You don’t speak for most and your opinion is just that: your’s alone. Stop assuming most agree with you, because if we’ve learned one thing it’s that we are a divided community, state, and world.”
“Look, the citizens of Key West spoke on the matter of safer, cleaner, ships; an overwhelming majority voted for it. The city cannot ignore that mandate simply because a few vocal business owners are whining and threatening like little kids in the sandbox who have had their toys taken away from them.”
“The city needs to re-seed the lawn in front of the One Human Family Pavilion at Bayview Park where the high school students perform their acrobatics. It is bare rock.”
“We are not ‘in this together.’ There are the paid and the unpaid. A total lack of empathy for the unpaid. We won’t forget your treachery. And we will party all night on New Year’s Eve.”
“We are fortunate that the city mayor and a majority of the commissioners made the difficult decision to put in place a New Year’s weekend curfew. Let’s hope this will help to keep these few days from being a COVID-19 super spreader event.”
“Martial law to prevent having a beer on New Year’s Eve: stupid. Better tourists on streets than packed into hotels. The situation is not manageable by closing early. Delusional.”
“Consider ourselves lucky. In many other states, bars and restaurants are completely closed, not just from 10 p.m., and people are being instructed to stay at home again.”
“So we have a new carpetbagger in town who moved here a few years ago and decided to invest his money in a Key West business. Now he wants to tell our city manager and our elected mayor how they should be running our city. You should have listened to your banker; maybe time to go back home.”