“Now that code enforcement has completely given up even the pretense of enforcing mask laws, maybe they can do something about all the illegal vacation rentals all over town. Even one of the biggest vacation rental companies is renting monthly rentals on a weekly basis. Hello? Is there anyone there?”
“The Western Union is an old, rotted wooden boat. Not everything needs saving. Have the history well-documented, then move on. That’s why it’s called history.”
“I’ll get rid of my wind chimes when you stop using your leaf blower five times a week, stop your pool heater from running 20 hours a day and park in your driveway instead of taking a street spot.”
“A big round of applause to Publix and to the college, now working with the Health Department. Vaccines are being given at a commendable pace now. Everyone involved at these agencies have demonstrated positive, supportive interaction with the public. This little island is so blessed.”
“Any relationship between the 28% drop in Key West crime and the lack of cruise ships? Especially the drop in bicycle thefts. I think the cheap cruise passengers who didn’t want to rent were swiping the bikes. This crime wave has now been busted.”
“I love the idea of Save-A-Grave at the Key West City Cemetery. How nice to think succeeding generations would care for the graves of those whose families have died out or moved on. But what’s with the plaques? Who puts their name on someone else’s grave just because they adopted it? Gross.”
“It might be nice to do a memorial to the COVID-19 victims who lost their lives with a picture and a name in the paper. Seeing this might help people understand what a high price we paid for keeping hotels and bars full.”
“Why is a resident allowed to have a used car lot, all with parking permits, on Grinnell Street? He has at least five cars for sale, all parked on the street. Street parking is a premium!”
“Wind chimes have been around for hundreds of years. Incessant whining has been around only in modern times.”
“Kudos to the police for the great improvement in crime statistics, but shouldn’t the checkpoint get honorable mention? For nearly three months some of the crime source was blocked.”
“What has May Johnson been up to? I‘ve missed her!”
“Dear neighbor, if you’ve been reading the Voice for the last couple of weeks and are wondering if your neighbors dislike your wind chimes, the answer is ‘yes.’ We don’t want to ask you to take them down but we’re really, really hoping you see yourself in recent comments.”
“ ‘How is it fair for residents of Key West to vote out cruise ships while others who depend on it live outside the city?’ Life lesson No. 1: ‘Life is not fair.’ Why should citizens who live in Key West put up and tolerate things like cruise ships to accommodate non-residents?”