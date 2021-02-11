“It’s odd that the city has finally done something about the free-range chickens, but only after a lawyer who works for the city complained. For the last 20 years resident complaints went unanswered.”
“I don’t understand how wind chimes are even a thing. How is it ever OK to install a useless ornament people can hear a block away? If that was music or drum practice, you can be sure everyone would be complaining, but somehow wind chimes are okay?”
“When we came to Key West 30 years ago we came not only for the weather but for the culture and beauty. Key West had crowing roosters, a beautiful canopy of trees and so much more. This new batch of island adoptees, I am not sure why they came here — the only thing they seem to like is the weather and want everything else like ‘back home.’”
“Numerous un-permitted additions in an area trailer park make it dangerously overcrowded with extremely unsafe fire hazards. The distance between many structures is less than 3 feet. Why would Monroe County continue to risk lives to enable cheap (but illegal) housing?”
“White noise machine is a great idea — for the wind chime fans. Chimes whenever you want at the volume you want and without need for a breeze. Or get a computer program for chimes. Keep them in your house where you can enjoy them without disturbing others. Problem solved.”
“I’ve lost count of the number of us who received calls today from Broward Health Department to help us make an appointment up there. When I told him I was in Monroe, he mentioned that he’d had several responses like that. Does that mean we’re on the wrong list?”
“Private jets produce up to 40 times more carbon per passenger than commercial jets, and small boutique ships produce 10 times more carbon per passenger than larger ships. Ban the dirty elitist modes of travel.”
“Why were they given permission to destroy all the trees and vegetation at East Martello? One more piece of Key West destroyed, all the concerts and memories.”
“I am one of the hated ‘snowbirds. Since I have been here I have been trying to volunteer to vaccinate for COVID-19. The response has been ‘Huh?’ You get what you wish for, haters.”
“Key West Code prohibits a ‘disruptive level of noise that is unreasonably loud or that is raucous and jarring, due to volume, character, or duration.’ Not about decibels but intrusiveness. Sec. 26-195 allows for a private lawsuit, damages and cost recovery. Sounds like large metal wind chimes would qualify.”
“I’m not aware of a single person who has received a call from Monroe Health Department as a result of calling the toll-free number or filling out information on the website. I guess we’re screwed unless Monroe County decides to get into the act and do what other counties are doing.”