“It’s past time to fix the gigantic pothole where Palm meets Eaton. Vehicles swerving into the oncoming lane in order to avoid this hazard will surely cause an accident.”
“Why is it so important to you to keep something that annoys so many others? Take down the darn wind chimes and let’s get a new topic.”
“The cemetery includes the plaque as credit for the Save-A-Grave donation, but there’s nothing to stop the donor from declining. Someone else’s grave is a weird place to look for personal credit. Maybe a map to adopted graves and credit in the map?”
“You say, ‘politics trump health.’ That’s it? I have a flash for you. Politics trump health, wealth, happiness, your kid’s education, your freedom to move about and your right to an honest election. Politics now own you and your family.”
“Can someone please tell me why the Marathon Publix is not offering COVID-19 vaccinations?”
“For the 22 years I’ve lived here, a man has run with his flag in the morning. This week, I saw him at noon and today at 3 p.m. Bless his heart. I don’t know anything about him but I’d like to. The city should honor him in some way. Thank you for making the day of many people who drive on North Roosevelt.”
“Apparently Hackley didn’t bathe every day.”
“Someone asked me if I would use a mask to ‘protect them.’ I asked if they wanted me to start jogging as well so they could lose some weight.”
“Come on, man! Stop complaining about everything. Look around this beautiful island with its wonderful people and just be grateful to live here. Honestly, if you don’t like it and don’t like us then you are welcome to leave.”
“Can someone please tell me why the official tree of Key West is continually being cut down?
“Threatening to punch your neighbor in the nose and creating a blood feud over a noise complaint is likely illegal. If I dare ask you to turn your music down at 2 a.m. you’re going to assault me? A good reason to get rid of transient rentals.”
“Once again: Key West has two marijuana shops and only one on Duval. The other shops are selling CBD products, which are not psychoactive nor do they require a prescription.”
“The adoptive grave plaques are to inspire others to save a grave at the cemetery.”
“Can anyone explain – DOH, County Commissioners, the Governor — how Ocean Reef got 4,000 or 85% of the COVID vaccinations in the county? There seems to be some bragging about how wonderful this while others are scrambling for a shot. Another example of health care inequity.”