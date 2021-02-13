“Save-a-Grave is an awesome idea. The plaques, not so much.”
“Everyone who reads Hackley knows that through all of its reimaginations, Key West has always been a port city. Those who moved here, but now want to get rid of ship passengers should have no say.”
“Islamorada must get a kick out of jamming up the highway.”
“It’s funny but when the roadblock went up is when the drop in crime occurred. Perhaps it’s the seasonal visitors stealing the bikes, homeless or otherwise.”
“Please stop suggesting all cruise ships have been banned from Key West. The smaller, better maintained ships carrying 1,200 to 1,500 passengers are very welcomed. Cattle boats disgorging thousands in a congested area have been stopped. This is a win-win.”
“Why do they call affordable housing ‘affordable?’”
“I heard an old couple got drunk and fell down on Duval Street and the cops said ‘go home in a taxi, or else.’ Thank you, Key West Police Department. Good job. (We’re OK now.)”
“Florida law states that a citizen can vote only where that person has a permanent residential, not business, address. If someone decides to reside in Big Pine but operate a cruise ship business in Key West, then no voting in Key West city elections. Want to vote, move here!”
“Let’s save some money by not pumping off the sewage from the boats. They can just drain their waste into the ocean. We could shut down waste water treatment too. That would solve our tourist problems.”
“Yes, we need more less-than-$100 flights. I thought we were trying to improve the type of tourists that come here?”
“Voice contributors are the unsurpassed masters of the obvious. Do people really need to be told: a) don’t hang wind chimes and b) don’t put your name on someone else’s grave? Next it’s going to be ‘say please and thank you.’ General common sense/courtesy would end this column forever.”
“Anyone, family or friend, who continues to ‘help’ an active addict or alcoholic maintain their destructive lifestyle (i.e. provide housing, money, vehicle etc.) is providing the nails in the coffin. So many deaths and overdoses might have been avoided if others had stopped ‘helping’ to perpetuate the tragic demise.”
“Enough with all the senior citizens complaining about the lack of vaccines! You get what you vote for! Where was your outrage when your neighbors couldn’t get the unemployment they had coming to them?”
“Neighbor A is angry with Neighbor B for leaf blowing, and parking and heating their pool: in other words, living their life. So Neighbor A inflicts wind chimes on the entire neighborhood. That makes sense. Neighbor A needs to live in the wide, open spaces, not on a packed island.”