“Watch SB 426 closely and you will see both government and corporate corruption at work. You can almost guarantee the cruise ship industry is behind this and they found a legislator who wants or needs more money or power. Lawyer up and get ready to fight before it’s too late.”
“The new benches at the White Street Pier are so uncomfortable; too hard, always damp, too small for two people, can’t distance. It would be nice if the city would add back some of the nice, comfortable and attractive benches they have in other parks, there’s plenty of room.”
“I’m all for saving the cemetery. It desperately needs attention. Maybe instead of names a subtle symbol on the corner of restored graves akin to the star on the restored houses? An explanation of the symbol near the entrances?
“If one of your neighbors is a jerk, then one of your neighbors is a jerk. If all of your neighbors are jerks perhaps you should look in the mirror.”
“I didn’t know Bob but I read his story. What a story it was. I laughed, smiled and a few tears shed — it appears that Key West has lost another one its dwindling colorful characters. R.I.P.”
“The new ordinance about feeding chickens appears to be written by a second-grader. ‘Poultry’ refers to commercial or farm raised chickens. ‘Fowl’ would have covered everything. The chickens running around the island are not ‘poultry.’ Five seconds of internet research would have revealed this.”
“I don’t mind the chimes, but have you heard that guy whistling every morning? Very annoying!”
“Doesn’t the city manager and police chief owe us an explanation about why there is zero enforcement of the mask laws? Anyone watching web cams on Lower Duval sees that every night is a giant, mask-free super spreader event. How many fines have been issued to business violators?”
“I got vaccinated at the public health kiosk in the Cuban tunnel. No lines.”
“Imagine if Save-a-Grave takes off and the plaques proliferate in the cemetery like some strange form of sticky note all over what is supposed to be sacred ground. Rethink the means of recognizing these well-intended contributors.”
“Hopefully at least six others read the Bob Hall obit in the paper. R.I.P. Bob.”
“While telling the public to wait for the state’s web site, the Monroe County Health Department was compiling a registration list of ‘special people’ over 65. Four hundred of these people received vaccinations at the college last week. Soon 300 more special people from this list will be vaccinated. Keep waiting.”
“I think capitalizing Black but not white, pertaining to race, done by the print media, is plain racist. Capitalize both or neither, in the name of racial equality.”