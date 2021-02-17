“I was so excited to finally get into the Publix vaccine registration to make an appointment this morning under the Monroe County tab until my choices for receiving the vaccination were all in Collier County. Collier County received their allotment as well. Who is watching out for our seniors?”
“A quote from TripAdvisor travel forum: ‘Avoid the Key West airport at all costs. It is packed and many do not wear masks. When I asked an officer there what was going on, she shrugged her shoulders and walked away.’ Our local government should be ashamed!”
“Solution: If the state takes away our power to regulate our ports, then we need to increase the disembarkation fee substantially. Make it $1,000 a head. More. We need to stop the state and businesses from ruining our town over greed.”
“Regarding ‘less than $100 airline flights.’ How about a locals’ discount?”
“Kudos to the staff and volunteers, especially the nursing students, at The College of the Florida Keys for their great job on COVID-19 vaccinations. You rock!”
“I decided to buy a paper and was so happy that someone mentioned the man carrying the big American flag. I’m a bus driver and we love him and toot at him every time we see him, usually in the morning coming in on Roosevelt. It would be very nice to know about him.”
“Some people won’t donate unless they receive public recognition. Those people should probably buy a commemorative brick instead of adopting a grave.”
“Housing is only affordable if you have an affordable lifestyle to match your affordable salary.”
“Redesign Duval Street all you want, lay gold pavers down for all we care. At the end of the day no one will think it’s better because the city keeps allowing trashy and gimmicky T-shirt and trinket shops to stay in business.”
“Who is responsible for enforcing masks at the airport? It’s outrageous! Do you really think tourists arriving at an airport full of maskless people are going to take our city ordinance seriously. Madam Mayor, please get on the phone and address this today.”
“Something is terribly wrong with our system when my 77-year-old Vietnam combat veteran husband who is on full disability from his service cannot get his second vaccine in Monroe County.”
“Save-a-Grave: good. Plaques on restored graves: bad. If you want public credit for your donation perhaps buy a park bench on the pier.”
“We need a home rule charter amendment to limit the island to conchs. Then we can reinstate a roadblock and be rid of tourists and their diseases.”