“Duval Street and Key West attract millions of people. So, our leaders say ‘Hey, let’s makes Duval Street look like a Disney World pavilion.’ Really? Every year, it seems, they kill off a little more of what made Key West so unique and attractive in the first place.”
“Still getting calls to schedule a COVID vaccination in Broward. Have registered and re-registered, clearly entering 33040 as my zip. Why is this happening?”
“If you can’t fall asleep because of wind chimes, you got bigger problems, pal. Relax.”
“We are One Human Family. We never go on a cruise, we never hang a wind chime, we always wear a mask, we are rich and, as such, we can afford to live in Key West and do not have to commute for work. We love ourselves and we are perfect.”
“On a rare walk on Duval recently, I saw numerous ugly, wooden stands peppering the already crowded sidewalks. More advertising labeled ‘business and attraction guides.’ The stands are eyesores and it is unreal we have more ‘attraction guides’ in a pandemic. They need to go!”
“Let’s build affordable housing on every piece of open land like Bahama Village and Truman Waterfront Park. That will really make this a beautiful place!”
“I’ll take down my wind chimes when you all muzzle your dogs and now that I know about Key West Code Sec 26-195, I can file a private lawsuit against you when your dog’s barking begins grating on my nerves. Thank you, Citizen’s Voice!”
“The capitalization of Black is not merely a typographical change but an act in recognition of racial self-respect, describing people and cultures of African origin. It is no different than the capitalization of Latino, Asian and Native American. Last change was in 1930 when newspapers capitalized the ‘n’ in Negro.”
“Save-a-Grave deserves strong public support and I’m glad the Voice is drawing attention to the program. But the plaques need to go. The important person is the one in the grave, not the adopter, the person who does the restoration or anyone else.”
“Every morning I wake up thankful that I live in the sun. I don’t have to shovel snow. I don’t have to scrape ice off my windshield. I have friends. I have health. Thank goodness I have the Citizens’ Voice to tell me how miserable I am.”
“May I suggest again that the Western Union be kept on land and rescued by digging a hole for her keel. I went aboard the Charles W. Morgan, at Mystic Seaport, many times as a kid. She is sailing again now, after many years in the hard concrete. All is possible. Please.”
“That voicer was correct, Islamorada does jam up the highway. Village businesses along U.S. 1 don’t want to give up their parking on the highway right-of-way and the Chamber knows slow drivers are more likely to turn in and shop.”